Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 6,751 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Balchem by 83.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Balchem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. Stephens assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

BCPC stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

