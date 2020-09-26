Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $611,000 Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

