Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 360,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in shares of VEON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 53,114,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VEON by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,304,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VEON by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,807,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 36.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,637,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,059 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VEON by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,168,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,450,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

VEON opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. VEON Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

