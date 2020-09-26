Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 17.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in WD-40 by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 457.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average is $188.75.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

