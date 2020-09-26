Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift Purchases 6,975 Shares of Stock

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 934,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 994.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 103,385 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,115,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

