Head to Head Analysis: Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and EuroDry (OTCMKTS:EDRY)

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroDry has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and EuroDry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A EuroDry $27.24 million 0.31 $20,000.00 ($0.69) -5.23

EuroDry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% EuroDry -21.21% -10.57% -3.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and EuroDry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00

EuroDry has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 142.38%. Given EuroDry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

EuroDry beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

