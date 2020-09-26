Head to Head Comparison: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) and Enviro Technologie (OTCMKTS:EVTND)

Enviro Technologie (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologie has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologie and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologie $2.82 million 0.30 $590,000.00 N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.14 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -29.78

Enviro Technologie has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologie and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologie 19.22% -179.91% 33.19% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enviro Technologie and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologie 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 4 3 0 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Enviro Technologie on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologie Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

