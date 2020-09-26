Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,681 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Healthcare Services Group worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

