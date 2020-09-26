Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Stake Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,887,000 after purchasing an additional 384,715 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 297.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,320,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.73 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.