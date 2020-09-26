Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 20th

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $127,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,474.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

