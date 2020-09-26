Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.55) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:HUW opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.05. Helios Underwriting has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.84 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of $17.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.