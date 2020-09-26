Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Increases Dividend to $0.93 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

NYSE:HON opened at $161.49 on Friday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

