Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,396.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,580,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

