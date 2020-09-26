Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.07). Host Hotels and Resorts posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 154.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $10.64 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

