Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 791.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,749,000 after buying an additional 1,986,106 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,837,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,667,000 after acquiring an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HPP opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

