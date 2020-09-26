Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings of $3.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $15.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $18.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII opened at $141.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

