Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.12. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $21.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 39.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

