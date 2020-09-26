Hydro Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Hydro has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $245,910.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, IDAX and Fatbtc. During the last week, Hydro has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043186 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.29 or 0.04776688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDAX, BitMart, DEx.top, CoinEx, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

