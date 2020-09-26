Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32). 203,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 496,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.29. The company has a market cap of $290.84 million and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a current ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.