Insider Buying: City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) CFO Buys $71,600.00 in Stock

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. Analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 52.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 178,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,222.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 191,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 286.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

