Insider Buying: Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) CFO Buys $70,875.00 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $70,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,572.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 7,500 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $76,125.00.

NYSE:VGR opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vector Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 252,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Vector Group by 1,070.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 124,637 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

