Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $11,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,848.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, David Aichele sold 1,500 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $12,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, David Aichele sold 1,900 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $14,858.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, David Aichele sold 2,350 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $18,306.50.

Shares of AKTS opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.65. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 101,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 306,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

