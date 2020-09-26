Insider Selling: Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monique S. Matheson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $943,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00.

NKE stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $130.38. The company has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Nike from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Nike from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

