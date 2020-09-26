Insider Selling: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Director Sells $53,864.16 in Stock

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Director Colin Hill sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $53,864.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,112.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,563,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,808,000. FPR Partners LLC bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth approximately $138,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPD by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,622,000 after acquiring an additional 821,681 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $37,946,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

