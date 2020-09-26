Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Sells $60,014.41 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $60,014.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,366.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Winifred Colonias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Karen Winifred Colonias sold 737 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $70,140.29.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

