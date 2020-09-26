Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.23. 17,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 37,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 4.03% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

