Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.22. 9,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 30,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares during the period. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF comprises about 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 7.60% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.