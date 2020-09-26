Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 168.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 141.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $223.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.92. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

