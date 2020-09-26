Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Anne Fortin Sells 544 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

TSE:IFC opened at C$141.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$134.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.75. Intact Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$104.81 and a 52 week high of C$157.65.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.5699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.09.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.