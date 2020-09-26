Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,408 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Invacare worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invacare by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 170,454 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invacare by 529.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 896,840 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 887,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 127.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 793,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 444,600 shares during the period.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

