InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 102,309 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of InVitae worth $21,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 26,415.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 167,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after buying an additional 216,377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 45.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $55,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $398,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,411. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on InVitae in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

