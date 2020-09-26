iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,025 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period.

QUAL stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90.

