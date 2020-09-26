Iungo Market Cap Reaches $21,458.65 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Iungo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. Iungo has a market capitalization of $21,458.65 and approximately $22.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.91 or 0.04760108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033966 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002156 BTC.

About Iungo

ING is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

