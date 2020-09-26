Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

JBL opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

