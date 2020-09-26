Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JBL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.