Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) Short Interest Update

Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 411.5% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

JACO stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Jaco Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Jaco Electronics Inc distributes displays and embedded systems. It offers high bright displays, touch screen displays, single board computers, TFT displays, LED micro displays, LCD controllers, and LED drivers. The company supplies its products to medical, military, kiosk, digital signage, aerospace, gaming, financial, e-voting, hand held devices, and transportation/automotive industries.

