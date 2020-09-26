JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 520.0% in September

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JBSAY opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.67 and a beta of 0.85. JBS S A/S has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter. JBS S A/S had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 17.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of JBS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About JBS S A/S

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

