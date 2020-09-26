Jeffrey Douglas Sells 7,029 Shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $27,483.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Potbelly stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Potbelly Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Corp will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 372.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 50.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

