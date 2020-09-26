John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.53. 605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 4,044.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $456,000.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.