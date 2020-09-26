JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.343 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

JW.A stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.71. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.15 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

