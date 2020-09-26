John Wiley & Sons Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

JW.B stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

