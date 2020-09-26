JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000.

Shares of JPSE opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $33.29.

