KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 43.4% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. KARMA has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $62.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $32.15. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001594 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.59 or 0.01814376 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.