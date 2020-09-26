Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 2,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.49, for a total value of C$374,980.00.

Richard George Monkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$214.24, for a total value of C$4,284,820.00.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$185.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$194.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.79. Kinaxis Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$79.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$224.98.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.89 million. Research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Pi Financial set a C$250.00 target price on Kinaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

