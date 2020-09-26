KKR Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

KKR Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from KKR Credit Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.66.

