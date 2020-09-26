Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $198,300.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $189,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,849 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,338,000 after acquiring an additional 195,714 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,839 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,357,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.