Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $27,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.66. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares in the company, valued at $265,104.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,793 shares of company stock worth $2,793,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

