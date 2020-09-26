LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $687.31 million, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $203,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.