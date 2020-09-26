Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Diane J. Bessette Sells 10,885 Shares

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,751,186.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LEN opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.