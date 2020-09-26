Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney Sells 1,417 Shares

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 1,417 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total transaction of C$26,143.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at C$146,585.25.

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.42. Leon’s Furniture Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$19.45.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$416.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.